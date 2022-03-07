Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Shares Gap Up to $11.87

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.87, but opened at $13.00. Afya shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 138 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AFYA shares. TheStreet cut Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Afya from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Afya by 12.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,145,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,823,000 after buying an additional 446,498 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp boosted its position in Afya by 1,391.8% in the fourth quarter. Softbank Group Corp now owns 2,433,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,208 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Afya by 1.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,928,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,065,000 after purchasing an additional 26,071 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its position in Afya by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,651,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,607,000 after purchasing an additional 19,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Afya by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,466,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,034,000 after purchasing an additional 63,230 shares during the last quarter. 27.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Afya Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

