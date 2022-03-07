Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Shares Gap Up to $11.87

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.87, but opened at $13.00. Afya shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 138 shares.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AFYA shares. TheStreet cut Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Afya from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.80.
Afya Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFYA)
Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.
