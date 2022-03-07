AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.23-1.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $440-460 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $452.45 million.AeroVironment also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.230-$1.370 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded AeroVironment from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. cut shares of AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.25.

NASDAQ AVAV traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.24. The stock had a trading volume of 545,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,473.84 and a beta of 0.28. AeroVironment has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $128.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.59.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 16.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,966,000 after buying an additional 25,635 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 8.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in AeroVironment by 26.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

