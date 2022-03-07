Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Shares Gap Down to $4.39

Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.39, but opened at $4.11. Aegon shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 314,716 shares changing hands.

AEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Aegon from €5.10 ($5.73) to €5.00 ($5.62) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Aegon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Aegon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Aegon by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aegon by 476.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aegon Company Profile (NYSE:AEG)

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

