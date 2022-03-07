Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) PT Lowered to C$17.00 at Laurentian

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Laurentian from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares downgraded Aecon Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James set a C$24.00 price target on Aecon Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Aecon Group from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aecon Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$19.51.

TSE:ARE opened at C$15.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$963.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of C$15.34 and a 1-year high of C$22.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.10%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

