Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aecon Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Aecon Group from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Aecon Group to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.51.

TSE:ARE opened at C$15.84 on Monday. Aecon Group has a one year low of C$15.34 and a one year high of C$22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$17.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.29. The company has a market cap of C$963.44 million and a PE ratio of 19.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 86.10%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

