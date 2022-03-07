Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the January 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of ATEYY opened at $74.60 on Monday. Advantest has a 12 month low of $72.93 and a 12 month high of $105.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.04 and its 200-day moving average is $88.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.13.
Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advantest had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advantest will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.
About Advantest
Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.
