Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the January 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of ATEYY opened at $74.60 on Monday. Advantest has a 12 month low of $72.93 and a 12 month high of $105.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.04 and its 200-day moving average is $88.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.13.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advantest had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advantest will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advantest from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.

