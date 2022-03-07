Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Short Interest Down 34.6% in February

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,399,800 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the January 31st total of 2,139,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35.4 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAVVF. Raymond James upped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$8.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Shares of AAVVF opened at $6.19 on Monday. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.55 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.28.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $126.34 million for the quarter.

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

