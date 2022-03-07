Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $138.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is a manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, providing a comprehensive suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. The company provides single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products comprising PVC drainage structures, fittings and filters, and water quality filters and separators. Its products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, agriculture and infrastructure applications. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Advanced Drainage Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $150.75.

WMS stock opened at $121.24 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1 year low of $93.66 and a 1 year high of $138.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.15). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $715.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.92%.

In other news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $93,937,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 20,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $2,533,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,624.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 32,747 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 15.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,414,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 107.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth about $749,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth about $13,359,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

