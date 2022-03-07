Advance Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 501 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $538,314,000. Gobi Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $510,468,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $388,262,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Netflix by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,789,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,092,150,000 after acquiring an additional 616,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $595.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $575.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $541.94.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $4.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $357.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,381,919. The company has a market cap of $158.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $456.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $562.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.46 and a 52 week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

