Advance Capital Management Inc. Invests $4.50 Million in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 108,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.9% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.95 on Monday, hitting $37.25. The company had a trading volume of 77,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,184,207. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.99 and a 1-year high of $46.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.35.

