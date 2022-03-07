Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Increased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 90.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,363 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 14,419 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $17,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 857.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Adobe by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 119 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $449.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $505.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $588.91. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $416.81 and a one year high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $212.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.00.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

