Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $33.97

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.97 and last traded at $34.12, with a volume of 1955 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.56.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Adient from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.44.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). Adient had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Adient’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. FMR LLC increased its stake in Adient by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after buying an additional 181,235 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Adient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $529,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Adient by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Adient by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after acquiring an additional 134,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Adient by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

