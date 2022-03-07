Adecoagro (AGRO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 14th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AGRO stock opened at $10.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.11. Adecoagro has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGRO. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 31,983 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 4th quarter valued at $2,413,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 344,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 36,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGRO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Adecoagro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

