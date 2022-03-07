Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.90

Shares of Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.90 and last traded at $20.15, with a volume of 138103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AHEXY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised Adecco Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Adecco Group from CHF 55 to CHF 50 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Adecco Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.50.

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

