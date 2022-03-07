Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $886.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) will post $886.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $902.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $870.00 million. Acuity Brands reported sales of $776.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year sales of $3.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.17.

NYSE AYI traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.43. The company had a trading volume of 278,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,805. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $120.11 and a one year high of $224.59. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.50 and its 200-day moving average is $196.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.60%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,262 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

