Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,101 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 769.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 413.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATVI. StockNews.com cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $81.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.55. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $99.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

