Activest Wealth Management Takes Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 621.1% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 120.5% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000.

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $91.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.02. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

