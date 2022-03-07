Activest Wealth Management Takes $32,000 Position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter.

Get AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF alerts:

MSOS stock opened at $19.43 on Monday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.01.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.