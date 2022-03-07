ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.20.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ACM Research from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ACM Research from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR traded up $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,979. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 4.63. ACM Research has a 52 week low of $60.84 and a 52 week high of $119.12. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64 and a beta of 0.63.

ACM Research’s stock is going to split on Thursday, March 24th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 24th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 24th.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.53 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business’s revenue was up 108.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ACM Research will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 1,669.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,427,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $157,030,000 after buying an additional 1,346,885 shares during the period. Green Court Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,438,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,682,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 417.7% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,079,000 after buying an additional 264,637 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 256.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,277,000 after buying an additional 154,248 shares during the period. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

