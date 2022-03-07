Access Financial Services Inc. Sells 3,033 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Access Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 212,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at $1,036,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,081,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,896,000 after acquiring an additional 253,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 284.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 128,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,950,000 after purchasing an additional 95,070 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.80. The company had a trading volume of 27,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.15 and its 200-day moving average is $82.46. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.05%.

BAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

