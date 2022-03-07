Access Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,007 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Access Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,878 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 0.9% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $223.43. 130,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,830,887. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.54. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $159.29 and a one year high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $150.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.30.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

