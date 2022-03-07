Access Financial Services Inc. Buys New Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 85,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,153,000 after buying an additional 10,075 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $619,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 705,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,183,000 after buying an additional 11,990 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $685,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 115,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Edward Jones raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.76.

COF stock traded down $8.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.41. 118,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,977,826. The company has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $121.21 and a 52 week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.