Access Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,714 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSX. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 40,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 27,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,969 shares of company stock valued at $13,281,551 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

Shares of PSX stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.66. 347,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,683,257. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The stock has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.15.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.32%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

