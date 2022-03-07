Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Raised by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Accenture were worth $16,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture stock traded down $9.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $305.02. 2,908,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,812,403. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.04. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $249.23 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.47.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $2,208,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $746,301.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

