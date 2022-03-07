Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.850-$3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.Acadia Healthcare also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.620-$0.660 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACHC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Acadia Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.02.

Shares of ACHC stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $61.70. 6,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,379. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $50.07 and a one year high of $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.25.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $593.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

