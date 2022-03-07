Abrdn (LON:ABDN) PT Lowered to GBX 210 at Barclays

Abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.29) to GBX 210 ($2.82) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ABDN. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Abrdn in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.69) target price on shares of Abrdn in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Abrdn to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 285 ($3.82) to GBX 260 ($3.49) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 277.38 ($3.72).

ABDN stock opened at GBX 179 ($2.40) on Thursday. Abrdn has a 12 month low of GBX 179 ($2.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 300.40 ($4.03). The firm has a market cap of £3.90 billion and a PE ratio of 3.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 234.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 247.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 3.53%. Abrdn’s dividend payout ratio is 0.32%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Asquith bought 50,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.63) per share, with a total value of £99,695.40 ($133,765.46). Also, insider Stephanie Bruce purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.67) per share, for a total transaction of £79,600 ($106,802.63).

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

