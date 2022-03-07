Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Abiomed by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,305,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,401,371,000 after purchasing an additional 115,689 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 2.8% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,733,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,215,397,000 after buying an additional 100,298 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Abiomed by 16.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 980,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,031,000 after buying an additional 139,295 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Abiomed by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 962,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $313,263,000 after acquiring an additional 29,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Abiomed by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $269,006,000 after acquiring an additional 35,722 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO David M. Weber sold 3,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.19, for a total value of $965,311.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.71, for a total transaction of $1,258,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,412 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,956 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $344.75.

Shares of ABMD opened at $313.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 108.55, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.32. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.27 and a twelve month high of $379.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $312.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.97.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

