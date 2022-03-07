AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.27.

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

In related news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 487,021 shares of company stock valued at $62,712,832. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,197,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,357,949,000 after buying an additional 1,358,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,076 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,573,000 after purchasing an additional 758,354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,090,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,029,000 after purchasing an additional 94,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,009,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,600,000 after purchasing an additional 324,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.56. 5,389,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,895,744. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.72 and a 200 day moving average of $123.83. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $102.05 and a fifty-two week high of $151.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

About AbbVie (Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

