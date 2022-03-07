AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Short Interest Update

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the January 31st total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VLVLY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AB Volvo (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

Shares of VLVLY stock opened at $16.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. AB Volvo has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.18.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 8.84%. On average, research analysts predict that AB Volvo will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.