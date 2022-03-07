a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.01. Approximately 1,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 303,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

AKA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $182.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.60 million. a.k.a. Brands’s revenue was up 157.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard purchased 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $287,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,295,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,688,000. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

