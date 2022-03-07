a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.01. Approximately 1,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 303,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.
AKA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
In related news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard purchased 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $287,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,295,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,688,000. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)
a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
