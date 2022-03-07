$88.73 Million in Sales Expected for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) to report $88.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $84.90 million to $94.20 million. Gogo posted sales of $73.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Gogo will report full year sales of $387.50 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $429.33 million, with estimates ranging from $414.90 million to $442.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.51. Gogo had a net margin of 45.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $92.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Gogo’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Gogo during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOGO stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $16.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,644. Gogo has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

