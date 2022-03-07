8,765 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Bought by Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 524.4% in the 4th quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 126,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,510,000 after buying an additional 105,969 shares during the period. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,840,482. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.92 and a 1-year high of $118.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

