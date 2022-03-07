$850.48 Million in Sales Expected for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) to post $850.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $830.50 million to $874.79 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $607.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $3.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $4.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.71 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.93.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,450,368 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $821,778,000 after acquiring an additional 191,603 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,221,792 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,457,000 after acquiring an additional 325,479 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,163,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,648,000 after acquiring an additional 482,295 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,571,000 after acquiring an additional 670,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 638.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.52 on Tuesday, hitting $154.42. 753,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.56. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $189.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

