$85.44 Million in Sales Expected for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) will post sales of $85.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $87.20 million and the lowest is $83.67 million. Goldman Sachs BDC posted sales of $82.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year sales of $352.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $341.58 million to $362.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $369.53 million, with estimates ranging from $353.03 million to $386.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Goldman Sachs BDC.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of GSBD stock opened at $19.30 on Monday. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $20.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average of $19.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSBD. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,662.7% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

