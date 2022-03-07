8,313 Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN) Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 145,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $674,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 626.8% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 151,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $27.16 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $28.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.43.

