$8.55 Million in Sales Expected for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) to report sales of $8.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Merus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.53 million. Merus posted sales of $8.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Merus will report full-year sales of $36.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.35 million to $51.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $61.15 million, with estimates ranging from $31.60 million to $128.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Merus.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Merus by 134.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,009,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,971 shares during the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter valued at $24,912,000. Commodore Capital LP increased its holdings in Merus by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,498,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,665,000 after buying an additional 780,754 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC bought a new stake in Merus in the 4th quarter worth about $17,782,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merus stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.43. 208,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,861. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.02. Merus has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.05.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

