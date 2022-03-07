75,000 Shares in Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

Separately, Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $25,515,000. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor stock opened at $8.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.23. Navitas Semiconductor Corp has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $22.19.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor Corp will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

