53,200 Shares in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 49.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Aligos Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

ALGS stock opened at $2.29 on Monday. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.31. The company has a market cap of $97.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 3.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.36.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

