$497.02 Million in Sales Expected for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) will announce sales of $497.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $505.40 million and the lowest is $495.00 million. Veeva Systems reported sales of $433.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full-year sales of $2.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.79.

Shares of VEEV stock traded down $5.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,975,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 70.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.81. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $185.12 and a 12-month high of $343.96.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at $3,312,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth $1,586,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Veeva Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at $1,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

