4,774 Shares in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CW. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth $3,228,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 15.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,797,000 after acquiring an additional 14,423 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 5.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CW opened at $155.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $111.26 and a 12 month high of $159.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.45.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.03. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $1,396,896.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,024 shares of company stock valued at $3,143,698. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

