4,737 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Bought by McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,000. Lockheed Martin makes up 1.5% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.09.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $463.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $126.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $384.89 and its 200 day moving average is $360.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $465.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

