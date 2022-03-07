$443.64 Million in Sales Expected for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) will report sales of $443.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $441.00 million to $446.27 million. Credit Acceptance reported sales of $451.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Credit Acceptance.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.69 by $1.91. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 51.63% and a return on equity of 38.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.75 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CACC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $444.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credit Acceptance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.20.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $660.32, for a total transaction of $1,554,393.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $660.91, for a total transaction of $6,609,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 2.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 3.8% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 3.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC traded down $20.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $535.31. 103,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,596. The company’s fifty day moving average is $570.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $607.54. Credit Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $346.49 and a fifty-two week high of $703.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 39.04 and a current ratio of 39.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Credit Acceptance (CACC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.