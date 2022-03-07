44 Wealth Management LLC Sells 549 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

44 Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $184.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $77.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.44 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.29 and a 200-day moving average of $202.10.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.40%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.21.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

