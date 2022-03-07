44 Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,263 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the third quarter worth $40,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Palladiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

BBD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE BBD opened at $3.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.83. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $5.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.0027 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 7.32%.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

