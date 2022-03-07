44 Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Rogers Communications by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. CIBC raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

RCI stock opened at $53.62 on Monday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.19 and a twelve month high of $54.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.396 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.46%.

Rogers Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.