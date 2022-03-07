44 Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,561,000 after purchasing an additional 222,002 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,320.0% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 185,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,509,000 after buying an additional 172,440 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,632,000 after acquiring an additional 166,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 340.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 186,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,710,000 after buying an additional 144,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 20.1% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 817,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,543,000 after acquiring an additional 136,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $228.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.26. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.14 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.82.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

