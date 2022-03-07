3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Investors Financial Group LLC

Investors Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. 3M comprises approximately 4.0% of Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth $31,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in 3M by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $3.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.31. The stock had a trading volume of 102,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,467,584. The firm has a market cap of $81.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. 3M has a twelve month low of $139.74 and a twelve month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.89%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

