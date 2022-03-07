3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,947 shares during the period. 3M comprises approximately 1.8% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in 3M by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in 3M by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $3.45 on Monday, reaching $143.28. 4,552,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,570,987. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $139.74 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

