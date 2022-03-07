3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Receives $23.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.14.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on 3D Systems from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In related news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $105,475.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $87,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,326 shares of company stock worth $483,432 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems in the third quarter valued at $1,360,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in 3D Systems by 3.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 168,850 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in 3D Systems by 3.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,800 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in 3D Systems by 515.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,713 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 55,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in 3D Systems by 25.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,992 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DDD stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,471. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average of $24.00. 3D Systems has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $41.48.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 52.31%. The company had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. 3D Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that 3D Systems will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

