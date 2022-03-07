$37.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) to post $37.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.19 billion. Anthem posted sales of $32.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year sales of $152.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $150.45 billion to $157.58 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $161.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $156.53 billion to $167.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANTM. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $483.40.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded down $22.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $454.53. 1,529,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,778. Anthem has a 12 month low of $329.75 and a 12 month high of $477.47. The firm has a market cap of $110.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $451.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $420.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.28%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 96.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,658 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter worth $381,379,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 29.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,739,000 after purchasing an additional 671,275 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 51.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,732,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,945,000 after purchasing an additional 588,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,085,000 after purchasing an additional 587,649 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

